7 Hubie Halloween Things That Still Really Work In Adam Sandler's Netflix Movie, Despite What Critics Think

Warning: spoilers for Hubie Halloween are in play! If you haven’t seen the film, we’re going to lightly discuss what happens in the story. So turn back if you’re frightened that you’ll learn too much about this not-so chilling tale.

Here we are: staring down the release of another Adam Sandler movie on Netflix, as Hubie Halloween is officially released into the wild. A lot of people seem to think that this might be the bad movie that Sandler had promised the world after striking out with the Academy over Uncut Gems, but the truth is, it isn’t. Despite the 5.4 rating on IMDb and the 53% this film holds on Rotten Tomatoes, there’s quite a bit about Hubie Halloween that still really works, despite what you’ve heard from the critics. This isn’t to say that we’re looking at another deep and complex character as Howie Ratner here, but Hubie Halloween isn’t totally what you’d expect from an Adam Sandler movie. For seven reasons in particular, you might want to give this Halloween offering a proper shot.