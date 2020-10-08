Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Spider-Man 3 Will Feature The Return Of A Favorite Marvel Hero

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

Each Spider-Man movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far has seen Tom Holland’s Peter Parker working alongside some Marvel heavy hitters. Iron Man popped in and out during Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Nick Fury and Maria Hill recruited the Web-Slinger during Spider-Man: Far From Home. Well, the yet-to-be-officially-titled Spider-Man 3 will keep this trend going, as word’s come in that Doctor Strange will take part in the threequel.

Accord to THR, Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise the Master of the Mystic Arts for Spider-Man 3, thus having having Stephen Strange fill the same kind of mentor role that Tony Stark and Nick Fury previously held. Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man first met in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, and they briefly shared some screen time during Avengers: Endgame after they and everyone else had been dusted by Thanos’ snap were brought back to life.

Benedict Cumberbatch was already set to reprise the MCU’s Cloak of Levitation-wearing spell-caster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is expected to begin filming either towards the end of the month or in early November. However, assuming Spider-Man 3 ends up coming out before the Doctor Strange sequel, as is currently the plan, it will mark Cumberbatch’s fifth Doctor Strange appearance.

More to come…

More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Spider-Man 3: 5 Ways Jamie Foxx's Electro Can Be Improved news 2d Spider-Man 3: 5 Ways Jamie Foxx's Electro Can Be Improved Mick Joest
Why Spider-Man 3 And The Flash Have Me Concerned About The Future Of Comic Book Movies news 2d Why Spider-Man 3 And The Flash Have Me Concerned About The Future Of Comic Book Movies Dirk Libbey
6 Marvel Characters Alison Brie Would Be Perfect To Play news 2d 6 Marvel Characters Alison Brie Would Be Perfect To Play Jason Wiese

Trending Movies

Words on Bathroom Walls Aug 7, 2020 Words on Bathroom Walls Rating TBD
The Devil All The Time Sep 16, 2020 The Devil All The Time 6
Greenland Sep 25, 2020 Greenland Rating TBD
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
Snake Eyes Oct 22, 2021 Snake Eyes Rating TBD
Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman And Other Celebs Get Naked To Convince People To Vote TBD Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman And Other Celebs Get Naked To Convince People To Vote Rating TBD
Star Trek Vet Kate Mulgrew Is Returning As Kathryn Janeway For New TV Show TBD Star Trek Vet Kate Mulgrew Is Returning As Kathryn Janeway For New TV Show Rating TBD
Justice League Spin-offs, Snyderverse & More! | #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Mailbag Q&A (Part 2) TBD Justice League Spin-offs, Snyderverse & More! | #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Mailbag Q&A (Part 2) Rating TBD
The Addams Family 2 Is Coming, But With A Cast Shakeup TBD The Addams Family 2 Is Coming, But With A Cast Shakeup Rating TBD
Why Scott Walker And Mayor Pete Wore Masks On MSNBC But Not Fox News TBD Why Scott Walker And Mayor Pete Wore Masks On MSNBC But Not Fox News Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information