Spider-Man 3 Will Feature The Return Of A Favorite Marvel Hero

Each Spider-Man movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far has seen Tom Holland’s Peter Parker working alongside some Marvel heavy hitters. Iron Man popped in and out during Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Nick Fury and Maria Hill recruited the Web-Slinger during Spider-Man: Far From Home. Well, the yet-to-be-officially-titled Spider-Man 3 will keep this trend going, as word’s come in that Doctor Strange will take part in the threequel.
Accord to THR, Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise the Master of the Mystic Arts for Spider-Man 3, thus having having Stephen Strange fill the same kind of mentor role that Tony Stark and Nick Fury previously held. Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man first met in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, and they briefly shared some screen time during Avengers: Endgame after they and everyone else had been dusted by Thanos’ snap were brought back to life.
Benedict Cumberbatch was already set to reprise the MCU’s Cloak of Levitation-wearing spell-caster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is expected to begin filming either towards the end of the month or in early November. However, assuming Spider-Man 3 ends up coming out before the Doctor Strange sequel, as is currently the plan, it will mark Cumberbatch’s fifth Doctor Strange appearance.
