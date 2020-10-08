Spider-Man 3 Will Feature The Return Of A Favorite Marvel Hero

Each Spider-Man movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far has seen Tom Holland’s Peter Parker working alongside some Marvel heavy hitters. Iron Man popped in and out during Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Nick Fury and Maria Hill recruited the Web-Slinger during Spider-Man: Far From Home. Well, the yet-to-be-officially-titled Spider-Man 3 will keep this trend going, as word’s come in that Doctor Strange will take part in the threequel.