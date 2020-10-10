Robert Downey Jr.: 10 '80s And '90s Movies To Watch If You Like The Iron Man Star

Weird Science (1985)

If it weren't for Ian (Robert Downey Jr.) and Max (Robert Rusler), Gary Wallace (Anthony Michael Hall) and Wyatt Donnelly (Ilan Mitchell-Smith) would have never come up with the idea of creating Lisa (Kelly LeBrock) in the first place, so I guess we have the pair of high school bullies to thank for Weird Science. Well, those two and Chet Donnelly (Bill Paxton), the biggest jerk of them all. Throughout the John Hughes 1985 sci-fi comedy, Ian and Max constantly torment the nerdier Gary and Wyatt, at every turn.

And even though Ian is a class-a prick, you can't help but want to see more of him thanks to that effortless charm from Robert Downey Jr. that still makes him such a bankable star and likable person 35 years later. In case you forgot how great he is here, Weird Science is streaming on HBO Max.