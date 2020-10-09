Comments

Leave a Comment

news

The Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Paparazzi Lawsuit Has Finally Reached A Conclusion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry official BBC interview screenshot

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made no bones about what they have called “toxicity” within the media. She spoke out specifically on that issue back in August, as Markle and Prince Harry were embroiled in a lawsuit against a Los Angeles outlet X17, which had taken unauthorized photos of the couple’s young son Archie while they were staying at a home that was owned by Tyler Perry. Now, that lawsuit has reached a conclusion, and it’s been favorable to the couple.

When it comes to the origins of the lawsuit, it was originally unclear who generated the photos and who had acquired them. In July, the famous couple ultimately filed an invasion of privacy lawsuit, which allowed them to research where the photos had come from. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s lawyer was able to look into the matter after filing subpoenas and getting to the bottom of who was responsible for the photos, which were reportedly taken by drone. Major tabloids were looked at, but as it turns out X17 was responsible for the photos.

Now, X17 has apologized to both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for bringing those paparazzi images of their son to light. Per the NY Times, the outlet has apologized to the couple and shared the official apology.

We apologize to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son for the distress we have caused. We were wrong to offer these photographs and commit to not doing so again.

It’s not just American tabloids that have been an issue for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The two dealt with similar press while still living in the UK and as recently as this past spring had been open about coverage they felt was “distorted, false and invasive.” In addition to this current lawsuit, the couple has multiple other lawsuits in the works, including the infamous lawsuit where she sued The Mail outlet for publishing a letter she’d sent her father Thomas Markle. Splash News has also been sued over photographs from a trip to Vancouver, British Columbia.

The two also recently shifted their lives to North America, where they first stayed in Tyler Perry’s aforementioned abode before purchasing their own home in Santa Barbara, California. While in The States, Meghan Markle has done some publicity, revealing in the aforementioned previous interview with The 19th that she and Prince Harry are on the same page in regards to media intentions.

My husband and I talk about it often, this economy for attention, right? That is what is monetizable right now when you're looking at the digital space and media. And so if you're just trying to grab someone's attention and keep it you're going for something salacious versus something truthful. And I think that once we can get back to the place, which is what you're creating here, which is why I think it's so important, where people are just telling the truth and they're reporting and telling it through a compassionate or empathetic lens, it's going to help bind people as community in a way that I think [at] the moment we're feeling much more of a disconnect in a space where we could be feeling more of a connection.

Their next “move” will be in their careers, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have worked out a contract with Netflix to deliver new programming to the masses after Markle dipped her toes back into the world of Hollywood with a Disney+ project. The deal is a multi-year deal, although the programming specifics have yet to be made public at the time of this writing.

Up Next

How Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Responded To Netflix Reality Show Rumors
More From This Author
    • Jessica Rawden Jessica Rawden View Profile

      Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.

The Star Trek: The Next Generation Episode That Gene Roddenberry Apparently Hated television 20h The Star Trek: The Next Generation Episode That Gene Roddenberry Apparently Hated Adrienne Jones
7 Hubie Halloween Things That Still Really Work In Adam Sandler's Netflix Movie, Despite What Critics Think news 22h 7 Hubie Halloween Things That Still Really Work In Adam Sandler's Netflix Movie, Despite What Critics Think Mike Reyes
Could Gilmore Girls Get Another Season After Netflix Revival? Here's What The Co-Creator Says television 23h Could Gilmore Girls Get Another Season After Netflix Revival? Here's What The Co-Creator Says Britt Lawrence

Trending Movies

Welcome To The Blumhouse's Nocturne Oct 13, 2020 Welcome To The Blumhouse's Nocturne Rating TBD
Nomadland Dec 4, 2020 Nomadland Rating TBD
The Broken Hearts Gallery Sep 11, 2020 The Broken Hearts Gallery Rating TBD
Deep Water Aug 13, 2021 Deep Water Rating TBD
Tom And Jerry Mar 5, 2021 Tom And Jerry Rating TBD
Selling Lies: What Documentarian Leslie Iwerks Found Fascinating About Fake News TBD Selling Lies: What Documentarian Leslie Iwerks Found Fascinating About Fake News Rating TBD
Spider-Man 3 Fan Art Adds Jamie Foxx’s Electro To The MCU TBD Spider-Man 3 Fan Art Adds Jamie Foxx’s Electro To The MCU Rating TBD
Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Dennis Quaid And Walton Goggins Just Ended Up In A Movie Together Because 2020 Is Random TBD Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Dennis Quaid And Walton Goggins Just Ended Up In A Movie Together Because 2020 Is Random Rating TBD
The Masked Singer’s Giraffe Reacts To Robin Thicke’s ‘Ridiculous’ Guesses TBD The Masked Singer’s Giraffe Reacts To Robin Thicke’s ‘Ridiculous’ Guesses Rating TBD
The Stand’s First Trailer Reveals Alexander Skarsgard’s Bloody Take On Stephen King Villain Randall Flagg TBD The Stand’s First Trailer Reveals Alexander Skarsgard’s Bloody Take On Stephen King Villain Randall Flagg Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information