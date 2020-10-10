Jeff Goldblum Recreated Jurassic Park's Iconic Shirtless Moment, And It’s Pretty Amazing

Filming for Jurassic World: Dominion has had the opportunity to keep moving over the course of the year, despite a series of delays set off by the pandemic. The third installment in the Jurassic World trilogy is especially exciting for fans because it will reunite the original trio of Sam Neill’s Alan Grant, Laura Dern’s Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm. It’s a nostalgic move for the series but, hopefully, their presence in the third Jurassic World film will serve the story well. At least the lead-up has been fun, as Goldblum and more have been avid promoters for the third movie in the franchise, including reworking a famous moment from Jurassic Park.