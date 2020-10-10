Jeff Goldblum Recreated Jurassic Park's Iconic Shirtless Moment, And It’s Pretty Amazing

Leave a Comment
Filming for Jurassic World: Dominion has had the opportunity to keep moving over the course of the year, despite a series of delays set off by the pandemic. The third installment in the Jurassic World trilogy is especially exciting for fans because it will reunite the original trio of Sam Neill’s Alan Grant, Laura Dern’s Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm. It’s a nostalgic move for the series but, hopefully, their presence in the third Jurassic World film will serve the story well. At least the lead-up has been fun, as Goldblum and more have been avid promoters for the third movie in the franchise, including reworking a famous moment from Jurassic Park.
With it being election season in the U.S, Jeff Goldblum decided to entice some of his fans to confirm their voter registration with Head Count in exchange for a homage to the original Jurassic Park. Wow, did he deliver. Check it out:
He did that!! This is probably Jeff Goldblum’s most iconic shot on film to date, as it turned the actor into a sex symbol. It has been recreated in LEGO form and through a giant 25-foot statue by the Tower Bridge in London back in 2018. The actor still completely oozes the energy of the character almost 30 years later. And the silver hair this time: glorious!
The scene recreation was a reward for 3,000 of his Instagram followers being officially registered to vote for the upcoming election on November 3. But as we know, Jeff Goldblum has been on the set of Jurassic World as of late, so this could very well be the look of Dr. Ian Malcolm for Dominion. And when the actor’s voter registration campaign reached its first milestone of 1,000 last week, Goldblum posted a video of him with Sam Neill and Laura Dern together. Take a look:
He’s wearing the same black shirt and his silver fox hairdo here too, as he recreates the Chaos Theory scene by placing water on the hand of Neill instead of Dern, and Neill looks very confused. Many probably remember that the sequence classically happens between Ian and Ellie Sattler as they chat in one of Jurassic Park's vehicles. It’s so nice to see the trio back together, and they look like they're having an absolute blast.
Jeff Goldblum’s steamy Jurassic Park photo could not have come at a better time, considering the release date for Jurassic World: Dominion was just pushed from next summer to June 2022. We’re now a year and a half away from seeing Dr. Ian Malcolm on the big screen. The Dominion set was also recently shut down after some COVID-19 tests came out positive on the production.
It’s reveals like this that remind us how excited we are for Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World: Dominion, which will also star Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson, BD Wong, Justice Smith and Omar Sy. Dominion is expected in theaters on June 10, 2022. Check out what you can look forward to next year with CinemaBlend’s 2021 release schedule.