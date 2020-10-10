Comments

Leave a Comment

news

How Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween Landed One Of Its Funniest Cameos

Adam Sandler in Hubie Halloween

Spoilers are ahead for Hubie Halloween!

From Billy Madison to this weekend’s new Netflix release Hubie Halloween, Adam Sandler has been making comedies with his co-writer, Tim Herlihy, for 25 years. It’s a worthy milestone to pay homage to and, in the very first scene of the spooky-themed movie, longtime fans spotted the first of many references to other Adam Sandler flicks. In the opener, Ben Stiller’s Hal L. for Happy Gilmore returns.

In 1996’s Happy Gilmore, Ben Stiller played the memorable role of the handlebar-mustached orderly who runs the nursing home where Happy must leave his grandmother when she loses her home. He acts sweet in front of Sandler’s character but, once he’s looking the other way, he’s unjustly mean to the elderly. Adam Sandler recently spoke about he got Stiller to reprise the role:

He’s a good friend of mine, I love him and our families are friends. We talked about it and knew we’d have a good time doing that.

Ben Stiller’s return to Hal L. was especially surprising since the actor has not appeared in a movie in three years due to shifting his focus to producing and directing. But as Sandler told Yahoo! Entertainment, the two comedians are great friends, so it wasn’t tough to make the cameo happen. Check out the side-by-side below:

Stiller’s daughter, Ella Olivia Stiller, is also in the film as a coffee barista. A lot of Sandler’s friends are a part of Hubie Halloween and have found roles in a number of his comedies throughout his career. Along with Ben Stiller, Rob Schneider, Steve Buscemi, Kevin James and Maya Rudolph are in the new Netflix comedy. After starring with Sandler back in the day as Virginia Venit in Happy Gilmore, Julie Bowen plays Violet Valentine here as well.

Adam Sandler kind of created the “cinematic universe” before Marvel... and 24 years after Hal L. terrorized Adam Sandler’s grandma in the nursing home, he is an orderly in a psychiatric hospital where Rob Schneider and Steve Buscemi’s patient roommates broke out of. Makes sense that Hal L. might have had to shuffle a job or two over the years given how he treats people.

The short callback to Adam Sandler’s early career certainly reminds us of a time when all our favorite comedians would share wacky roles in one another’s films like Hubie Halloween. Stiller has moved to more dramatic work recently with his directorial work on the crime-drama Escape to Dannemora, and Sandler was recently in one of his highest-acclaimed films to date, the Safdie Brothers’ Uncut Gems.

Hubie Halloween is a fun return to form for the comedic actors. The movie has Adam Sandler playing a character named Hubie Dubois, who protects the citizens of Salem on Halloween night. Check out CinemaBlend’s interview with the Hubie Halloween cast and check out our review.

Up Next

Kevin James Had A Difficult Time Filming Hubie Halloween In Those Ridiculous Sunglasses
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Why Netflix’s Enola Holmes Decided To Skip A Major Kiss Scene news 3h Why Netflix’s Enola Holmes Decided To Skip A Major Kiss Scene Sarah El-Mahmoud
Why Vikings: Valhalla Is Restarting Production So Soon After COVID-19 Reports television 5h Why Vikings: Valhalla Is Restarting Production So Soon After COVID-19 Reports Britt Lawrence
Christmas Movies On Netflix: The Full List Of Holiday Movies And Shows Streaming In 2020 news 8h Christmas Movies On Netflix: The Full List Of Holiday Movies And Shows Streaming In 2020 Philip Sledge

Trending Movies

The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age Rating TBD
No Country for Old Men Nov 8, 2007 No Country for Old Men Rating TBD
The Broken Hearts Gallery Sep 11, 2020 The Broken Hearts Gallery Rating TBD
Greenland Sep 25, 2020 Greenland Rating TBD
The One And Only Ivan Aug 21, 2020 The One And Only Ivan 7
9 Over The Top Deaths In Slasher Films TBD 9 Over The Top Deaths In Slasher Films Rating TBD
Sylvester Stallone Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Giving Updates On His Superhero Movie TBD Sylvester Stallone Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Giving Updates On His Superhero Movie Rating TBD
Robert Downey Jr.: 10 '80s And '90s Movies To Watch If You Like The Iron Man Star TBD Robert Downey Jr.: 10 '80s And '90s Movies To Watch If You Like The Iron Man Star Rating TBD
One CBS Comedy Has Briefly Halted Production After Positive COVID-19 Test TBD One CBS Comedy Has Briefly Halted Production After Positive COVID-19 Test Rating TBD
Tamera Mowry Opens Up About Not Having Seen Twin Sister Tia Since The Pandemic Began TBD Tamera Mowry Opens Up About Not Having Seen Twin Sister Tia Since The Pandemic Began Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information