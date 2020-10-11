Comments

Leave a Comment

news

No Time To Die Director Reveals How It Felt The First Time Bond 25 Was Delayed

Daniel Craig as James Bond/007 in No Time to Die (2021)

2020 has been filled with delays for film fans, as many of the year’s top movies have either shifted or vacated 2020 altogether in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No Time to Die, the latest installment in the 007 franchise is one of the biggest projects to have been delayed, and fans are eager to see what’s in store for Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga is as anxious about the film’s release as anyone, and he’s now opening up about how he felt when the movie’s first delay hit.

No Time to Die was originally set to be released back in April, but it was delayed to November in light of the ongoing global health crisis. Cary Joji Fukunaga admitted that when he first heard the move was coming, he was disappointed. However, he quickly saw that it was the right decision for the project:

There were a couple of hours of ‘Fuck, it’s not happening.’ And then pretty quickly, I mentally moved on.... I was at peace with it. I think they made a very smart decision to be one of the first to say out loud, ‘This is a big thing. We’re moving the film.’ Because a lot of people were in denial. Some still are.

No Time to Die was recently delayed again, this time to April 2021. Although Fukunaga is eager to share his film with the world, he told The Wall Street Journal that he’s fully conscious of the bigger issues affecting society during this pandemic:

I look at it unemotionally right now...There are so many bigger things happening. I have friends who are losing businesses, restaurants, and other friends who have lost family members. The film will come out when it’s right. and it will perform in the context of this new world, in which no one really can define what success or failure means.

Waiting for No Time to Die to finally be released can’t be easy for Fukunaga or his cast and crew. Nevertheless, it’s good to see that he’s showing concern for others have been greatly affected by COVID-19.

The filmmaker’s sentiments also seem to line up with those of his star, Daniel Craig. Like Fukunaga, Craig has no problem waiting for the film’s release, as he only wants people to see it when it’s safe enough to do so.

It’s good to know that the creatives behind No Time to Die are taking the film’s delays in stride. Admittedly, it the wait has been hard, especially for the 007 faithful but, based on what we’ve seen from the film so far, it should be more than worth it.

No Time to Die is currently set to hit theaters on April 2, 2021.

Up Next

No Time To Die: 5 Questions We Have After The Latest Trailer
More From This Author
    • Erik Swann Erik Swann View Profile

      Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Daniel Craig Opens Up About No Time To Die’s Recent Delay news 1d Daniel Craig Opens Up About No Time To Die’s Recent Delay Dirk Libbey
Timothy Dalton’s James Bond Movies: Which 007 Adventure Is The Best? news 2d Timothy Dalton’s James Bond Movies: Which 007 Adventure Is The Best? Mike Reyes
Hear Me Out: No Time To Die May Be Doing Something Different With James Bond's Opening news 2d Hear Me Out: No Time To Die May Be Doing Something Different With James Bond's Opening Mike Reyes

Trending Movies

Clouds Oct 16, 2020 Clouds Rating TBD
Hubie Halloween Oct 7, 2020 Hubie Halloween 5
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Mar 25, 2022 Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Rating TBD
Tenet Sep 3, 2020 Tenet 10
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum May 17, 2019 John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum 8
The Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley And Matthew Davis Got Into A Spicy Twitter Feud TBD The Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley And Matthew Davis Got Into A Spicy Twitter Feud Rating TBD
Pee-Wee's Big Adventure: 11 Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know TBD Pee-Wee's Big Adventure: 11 Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know Rating TBD
Mark Ruffalo Reveals One Thing He Always Has To Remind Himself About Starring In The MCU TBD Mark Ruffalo Reveals One Thing He Always Has To Remind Himself About Starring In The MCU Rating TBD
The Most Difficult Things To Animate In Disney+'s Soul, According To Pixar Animator TBD The Most Difficult Things To Animate In Disney+'s Soul, According To Pixar Animator Rating TBD
Watch Seinfeld’s Wayne Knight Become Newman Again To Encourage People To Vote TBD Watch Seinfeld’s Wayne Knight Become Newman Again To Encourage People To Vote Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information