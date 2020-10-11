No Time To Die Director Reveals How It Felt The First Time Bond 25 Was Delayed

2020 has been filled with delays for film fans, as many of the year’s top movies have either shifted or vacated 2020 altogether in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No Time to Die, the latest installment in the 007 franchise is one of the biggest projects to have been delayed, and fans are eager to see what’s in store for Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga is as anxious about the film’s release as anyone, and he’s now opening up about how he felt when the movie’s first delay hit.