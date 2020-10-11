Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot And Patty Jenkins Are Joining Forces For Another Movie About An Iconic Woman

With the release of Wonder Woman back in 2017, Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot solidified themselves as a formidable filmmaking force. It’s for this reason that audiences are anxiously awaiting the release of the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984. Because the two have become so close and work so well together, it would only make sense that they would reteam for another project. And now, they’ve finally made those plans, as they’re set to tell a story about another iconic woman.