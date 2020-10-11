Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot And Patty Jenkins Are Joining Forces For Another Movie About An Iconic Woman

Leave a Comment
With the release of Wonder Woman back in 2017, Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot solidified themselves as a formidable filmmaking force. It’s for this reason that audiences are anxiously awaiting the release of the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984. Because the two have become so close and work so well together, it would only make sense that they would reteam for another project. And now, they’ve finally made those plans, as they’re set to tell a story about another iconic woman.
Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins are teaming up for Cleopatra, according to Deadline. Gadot is set to play the title role, while Jenkins will direct the movie from a screenplay by Laeta Kalogridis. The film will be distributed by Paramount Pictures, after the studio reportedly won the project in an auction that also included entertainment entities like Warner Bros., Universal, Netflix and Apple.
Wonder Woman’s Charles Roven will produce alongside Jenkins, Gadot and her producing partner Jason Varsano of Pilot Wave Motion Pictures. Gadot pitched the concept and Kalogridis is reportedly working on the script after doing research on the character. The screenwriter has credits on films like Shutter Island, Terminator Genisys and the fan-favorite Alita: Battle Angel.
Shortly after news of the project broke, Gal Gadot took to social media to voice her excitement in finally being able to play the role of Cleopatra:
This will be far from the first Cleopatra project to hit the screen, as the Egyptian ruler has been depicted in numerous projects throughout the decades. On the big screen, the most notable depictions of Cleopatra are arguably from Cecil B. DeMille’s 1943 film, in which she was played by Claudette Colbert. And of course, there’s also the 1963 film from director Joseph L. Mankiewicz, which saw Elizabeth Taylor play the lead role.
In recent years, Sony Pictures had long been trying to bring a new Cleopatra film to the big screen, with Angelina Jolie attached to play the title role. During that time, several directors were linked to the project, ranging from James Cameron to Denis Villeneuve. And while Jolie was always attached as the lead, Lady Gaga was, at one point, also reported to be in contention for the part.
Gal Gadot honestly seems like the perfect fit for the role. Not only does she have the acting chops, but also has the natural charisma necessary to play the iconic character. Likewise, Jenkins has the skill to manage a film of such epic scale and can bring her storytelling sensibilities to it. Her approach could honestly be unlike anything we’ve seen from a Cleopatra story.
This pair seems to a be a match made in heaven, and it’ll be interesting to see how the two creatives handle things. Given that it’s such an iconic role, there’s sure to be pressure to get it right but, if director-actor duo can pull it off, it would be Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot.
