James Bond Starlet And Iconic Goldfinger Actress Margaret Nolan Dead At 76

2020 has been a year where several pop culture icons associated with the James Bond series have passed on. Recently, the world lost Moonraker villain Michael Lonsdale, on top of Game of Thrones star and acting legend Dame Diana Rigg, who starred as the woman who would become known as Tracy Bond by the end of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Not to mention, legendary Bond woman Honor Blackman, known to the world as Goldfinger’s Pussy Galore, also passed this year. Today, we’re sad to report that Margaret Nolan, visual artist and another key player in the iconography that made Goldfinger the classic that it is today, has died at the age of 76.