Steve Buscemi: 9 Things You Might Not Know About The Boardwalk Empire Star

You might know him from Fargo, The Big Lebowski, Reservoir Dogs, Con Air, Ghost World, or The Death of Stalin. You might recognize him as the voice of Randall in Monsters Inc. and Monsters University, respectively. Or you might know him as the guy who carries a skateboard and asks, "How do you do, fellow kids?" However if you know actor/writer/director/Internet meme Steve Buscemi best, you've probably been acquainted with his work from a 30-plus year career.

The hard-working character actor is one of the best in the business, and he only continues to impress with his distinguished and dynamic performances. While you're likely familiar with his work, how well do you know the man himself? The performer has lived a fascinating life, resulting in a career that's equally as expansive. If you love Steve Buscemi, here's what you should know about the Boardwalk Empire star.