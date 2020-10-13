After Mission: Impossible 7 Filmed On A Moving Train, Tom Cruise Moved On To A Car Crash

Leave a Comment
Over his long career in film, Tom Cruise has cemented himself as a bonafide action superstar. On top of keeping in killer shape, Cruise is known for doing his own insane stunts for his movies, including jumping out of planes and piloting jets. He's currently filming Mission: Impossible 7, and was recently seen filming a sequence on top of a moving train. And now he's followed that up with a car crash scene.
Tom Cruise and company are filming Mission: Impossible 7 across various countries, often being filmed by onlookers in the process. While Cruise went viral last week for hanging out on top of a moving train, he's moved on to another aspect of the upcoming movie's action: a chase that ends in a car crash. Here's what we know.
A new Mission: Impossible 7 set video just went viral around Twitter, featuring Tom Cruise working with Agent Carter star Hayley Atwell. In the clip Atwell's mysterious character is in the driver's seat shortly after a crash. Cruise's protagonist Ethan Hunt takes out an assailant and escorts her out of the car in what seems like a very public conflict. The crash itself wasn't seen, but the footage definitely hints at yet another stunt that'll be seen in the upcoming action sequel.
While the plot of Mission: Impossible 7 is being kept under wraps, Tom Cruise and company are currently going full out on the movie's production. Already facing a few delays, pressure is on for director Christopher McQuarrie to deliver the highly anticipated blockbuster. And with so many thrilling stunts being reported, anticipation for the blockbuster is at a fever pitch.
Tom Cruise's name has become synonymous with wild stunts over the years, and his next slate of movies is no exception. The 58 year-old actor was famously injured filming Mission: Impossible - Fallout, the same project that required him to jump out of a plane on camera. And as Cruise prepares to head to space for his next wild movie, he's currently hard at work doing insanely dangerous moments for Mission: Impossible 7.
Filming for Mission: Impossible 7 was set to begin in Venice back in late February. But the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sets around the world, working on the project was delayed. Eventually filming began across the pond as well as in Norway. The crazy stunts have been present throughout, including a wild motorcycle stunt that kicked off production for Tom Cruise.
Only time will tell exactly how many insane near-death experiences Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt encounters throughout the course of Mission: Impossible 7's mysterious runtime. Christopher McQuarrie's blockbuster may have been the subject of some controversy, but anticipation for the project continues to build regardless. Especially while Cruise keeps filming wild stunt sequences.
Mission: Impossible 7 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 4, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.