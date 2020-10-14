Netflix's Vampires Vs. The Bronx Ending Explained… And Could There Be A Sequel?

The Potential For A Vampires Vs. The Bronx Sequel

Vampires vs. the Bronx could very well remain a one-off Netflix move to revisit Halloween after Halloween, but I think there’s also potential for the film to spin out into a sequel or series. Currently, there are no plans for a sequel, but you never know! If the movie is successful enough for the platform they could decide to build on the story further. As mentioned, Miguel and his community may have defeated Vivian and their plot to take over the Bronx. But, Vivian was surely an important member of the vampire community. I could see her vampire lover or another sect of the vampire cult returning to the Bronx to wreak havoc and revenge on them.