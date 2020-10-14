Armie Hammer Updates Us On The Man From UNCLE’s Sequel Chances

Lily James: Why is there not a sequel to that movie? It’s so good!

Armie Hammer: No idea. Trust me, if someone was like, ‘Hey, do you want to do a sequel?’ I would be like, ‘Hell yeah, let’s go!’ … I hear it. I get people being like, ‘Are you going to do a sequel?’ The answer is, ‘I hope so! I’d love to.’ At one point, Lionel Wigram, who was the producer and also who wrote the original script, he and I talked about ideas and he told me an idea that he had for it, and I was like, ‘That sounds great! Whatever your idea [is], let’s just do it!’ I don’t know, man. Keep pushing. Hopefully one day we can do it. I’d love to do it.