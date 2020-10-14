Comments

Disney Has A Blunt Thought About That Lawsuit Based On Keanu Reeves' Toy Story 4 Character

Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4

It's no secret that Disney is a behemoth in the entertainment industry. And aside from blockbuster franchises like the MCU and Star Wars, the studio is also synonymous with its animated blockbusters. Josh Cooley's Toy Story 4 was another massively popular movie of this nature, breaking the billion dollar mark in the process. The House of Mouse is facing a lawsuit over Keanu Reeves' character Duke Caboom, and now the studio has responded to the ongoing legal situation.

The lawsuit against Toy Story 4 comes from iconic stunt man Evel Knievel’s son, Kelly Knievel. He's taken issue with Keanu Reeves' character Duke Caboom, who is billed as "Canada's greatest stuntman" in the Disney/Pixar blockbuster. Knievel is suing Disney for damages, in the form of $300 thousand believing Duke was based off his father and made a joke out of his legacy. Now the studio has issued a written response, which says:

The claims are without merit and we intend to defend against them vigorously in court.

Well, they certainly didn't mince words. It looks like Disney is going to be fighting back against Kelly Knievel and company in court, and seemingly doesn't have any intentions of giving up hundreds of thousands in the process. We'll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out when the two sides actually face off with their respective legal representation.

Disney's official response to the Toy Story 4 lawsuit comes to us from Fox Business, and proves that the House of Mouse is planning on fighting this lawsuit in court. Kelly Knievel's claims against the animated blockbuster definitely made headlines, and this should only continue as the ongoing legal battle continues. And while the fourth Toy Story movie was a critical and box office success, the controversy surrounding Keanu Reeves' Duke Caboom is a dark shadow over the movie.

Toy Story 4 is currently streaming on Disney+ alongside the rest of the franchise. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

The above quote from Disney's team comes about a month after Kelly Knievel's lawsuit regarding Toy Story 4 and his father. Evel Knievel’s son issued his own statement about the claim against the House of Mouse, and Duke Caboom's similarities to his late father. As Knievel previously put it,

Evel Knievel did not thrill millions around the world, break his bones and spill his blood just so Disney could make a bunch of money.

Shots fired. While audiences no doubt loved the similarities between Duke Caboom's over the top characterization and the legacy of Evel Knievel, the late stunt performer's family takes issue with it. And while Duke had an over the top characterization and different backstory in Toy Story 4, Kelly Knievel believes that the connection is an insult to his late father's work.

Only time will tell exactly how the Toy Story 4 lawsuit goes down, and how much money (if at all) Kelly Knievel and company end up making from the legal battle. Fans are also hoping that a fifth movie happens with Keanu Reeves' character included, although all of that remains to be seen. The fourth movie's ending saw Duke Caboom was present in Bo and Woody's new group, which was only starting to set off on their mission of finding lost toys.

CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Toy Story as more details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.

