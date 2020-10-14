Disney World Doesn't Let People Bring In Weapons, But That Didn't Stop One Guest From Trying

The man had a valid weapons permit for the guns, and his weapons were subsequently stored for him at the hotel until the end of his trip, according to the incident report filed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office that was obtained by the Orlando Sentinel. The Floridan claimed he brought the weapons along due to safety fears over the recent anti-racism protests that have occurred in Orlando and across the United States. Black Lives Matter protests have remained prominent since the killing of George Floyd by police in May in demand of justice and police reform.