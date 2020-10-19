Coming To America 2: 7 Quick Things We Know About Coming 2 America

Eddie Murphy is back. Following his return to form with last year's sensationally entertaining biopic, Dolemite Is My Name, the former Saturday Night Live actor-comedian will reprise one of his most famous roles in Coming 2 America, the decades-in-the-making sequel to 1988's fish-out-of-water cult classic. While this famous comedy came along well into Murphy's ascension as an A-list comedy superstar, it remains one of his most beloved and quotable films. Therefore, the pressure is high with this much-anticipated return.

Now that over 30 years have passed between the first film and this upcoming sequel, one has to wonder if this follow-up, which is also known as Coming to America 2, will live up to the success of the celebrated original. While we don't have the answers there, we do know some key bits of information about Amazon Prime's newest comedy. Here are a few quick things we know about Coming 2 America.