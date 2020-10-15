Could Star Wars’ The Mandalorian Get A Movie? Here’s What Jon Favreau And Pedro Pascal Say

If The Mandalorian were to make the jump to the big screen, it’d essentially be doing the opposite of what the Marvel Cinematic Universe has planned. WandaVision will be the first of many MCU series to air on Disney+ in the coming years, and it’s been repeatedly said that these shows will be just as important to the superhero franchise as the movies are. Each episode of The Mandalorian basically feels like a mini-movie, but seeing seeing the title bounty hunter and Baby Yoda embark on a legitimately feature-length adventure with a blockbuster budget certainly sounds enticing.