Could Star Wars’ The Mandalorian Get A Movie? Here’s What Jon Favreau And Pedro Pascal Say

Leave a Comment
While Star Wars has had a foothold in the realm of television ever since the infamous Holiday Special aired a year after A New Hope’s release, the franchise set in a galaxy far, far away has unquestionably established an even bigger presence on the small screen over the last decade and a half. This was ignited with animated shows like The Clone Wars and Rebels, and the live-action Disney+ series The Mandalorian became a worldwide phenomenon when it premiered late last year.
The Mandalorian Season 2 will premiere on the Mouse House’s streaming service in a few weeks, and preproduction is well underway on Season 3. But what are the chances that the exploits of The Mandalorian’s eponymous character could also unfold within a cinematic setting? While nothing is set in stone on that front, showrunner Jon Favreau and series star Pedros Pascal sound like they’d be game for it. Here’s what Favreau had to say about the prospect of a Mandalorian movie while speaking with Variety:
The line is blurring now. Things that you would have only seen in the movie theater, you’re seeing on streaming, and I think it could go the other way as well.
Jon Favreau added that for right now, he’s in “no rush” to push The Mandalorian beyond a streaming series, but he and everyone else involved with running the show are “definitely open to it.” Favreau also noted that he’s excited to see where The Mandalorian’s story goes next and having the flexibility that comes with there not being a “rulebook” anymore with making these kinds of projects, especially where new technology is concerned.
If The Mandalorian were to make the jump to the big screen, it’d essentially be doing the opposite of what the Marvel Cinematic Universe has planned. WandaVision will be the first of many MCU series to air on Disney+ in the coming years, and it’s been repeatedly said that these shows will be just as important to the superhero franchise as the movies are. Each episode of The Mandalorian basically feels like a mini-movie, but seeing seeing the title bounty hunter and Baby Yoda embark on a legitimately feature-length adventure with a blockbuster budget certainly sounds enticing.
As for Pedro Pascal, while he expressed some concern about shaking up The Mandalorian’s TV groove by tackling a movie, he’s confident that those involved both in front of and behind the cameras could handle the challenge. In his words:
I think that the work is so beautiful that I would love for that to be held by a big screen experience. But it seems to work so well that also I’m not sure it’s something that I would want corrupted by any kind of change, you know? I mean, I certainly know that the challenge can be met. It’s not like these people don’t have the experience. If anybody can do it, they can!
The prospect of a Mandalorian movie was first brought up nearly a year ago by Walt Disney Studios’ chief creative officer Alan Horn, who said that if the series was successful, a movie starring the character could be developed. Again, there’s no official indication on if a Mandalorian movie will actually get the green light, but it’s definitely been discussed.
Fortunately for fans of The Mandalorian, they don’t have to worry about this corner of the Star Wars universe going away anytime soon. Along with The Mandalorian Season 2 debuting shortly and Season 3 expected to begin production before the year is over, Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Moff Gideon, said last month that the story will stretch into a fourth season. Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger also said back in February that Mandalorian spinoffs were being considered, and it was recently rumored that Gina Carano’s Cara Dune could star in her own series.
For now, Star Wars enthusiasts can look forward to The Mandalorian Season 2 premiering on Disney+ October 30. Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on the series, and learn what else the streaming service has coming for the remainder of October with our handy lineup.