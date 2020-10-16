Looks Like The Batman Is Going To Start Filming In The States

Leave a Comment
A variety of highly anticipated blockbusters have been delayed due to global health issues which forced sets around the world to shut down. Various projects have since kicked back up with new healthy and safety measures, including Matt Reeves' The Batman. Filming first resumed across the pond, but now it looks like Gotham is going stateside.
Filming for The Batman had barely begun when the set was shut down over pandemic concerns. By moving the set to Pinewood in the U.K., Matt Reeves and company were able to get back to work on the highly anticipated DC blockbuster. But reports from Chicago indicate that production is setting up shop in The Windy City. ReelBlend co-host Jake Hamilton shared an image from this process, check it out below.
Well, this is exciting. It looks like The Batman is able to go back to more outdoor filming, and is bringing production to Chicago shortly. The above image shows a crew member for a project titled Vengeance. This is the working title for Matt Reeves' DC debut, confirming that Gotham City is being built up for upcoming shoot.
The above image comes to us from the Twitter of ReelBlend co-host Jake Hamilton, who captured the shot in the streets of Chicago. Various shots of this ilk from Chicagoans have arrived on social media, as set pieces are brought to the city and covered up to guard the The Batman's secrets. This is yet another exciting update from the upcoming solo flick starring Robert Pattinson.
Despite The Batman shutting down for a few weeks after Robert Pattinson himself was tested positive for COVID, set photos have revealed that filming has once again resumed. The photos coming from Chicago show how many moving pieces go into moviemaking, especially for comic book adaptations. Because while one location is being used to film, another is being set up. That's movie magic for you.
Jake Hamilton shared another photo from the streets of Chicago, which further shows some of the set dressing being done to transform into Gotham City. Check it out below.
Anticipation for The Batman has been steadily building thanks to the killer cast Matt Reeves assembled to populate Gotham City. Joining Robert Pattinson are the talents of Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, and John Turturro. The first footage from The Batman arrived at the DC Fandom event, showing Reeves' unique vision for the comic book adaptation.
While comic book movies are a popular genre that is known for its spectacle, this first glimpse from The Batman is refreshingly pulled back. The movie focuses on a Bruce Wayne who is relatively new to his career in crimefighting, and will encounter a trio of villains. The costumes for Riddler and Catwoman are handmade and muted, while we're also shown Bruce Wayne with a face full of makeup after removing his cowl.
It should be interesting to see what additional reports come out of Chicago as production for The Batman settles in the city. The most recent set photos reveled some exterior shots including Zoe Kravitz's ultra stylish Selina Kyle. Robert Pattinson and his stunt double have also jumped back into Batman's suit, while also rocking the character's previously revealed motorcycle.
The Batman is currently set to arrive in theater son March 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.