One Matrix 4 Star Really Wants To Join Keanu Reeves In John Wick

Nostalgia's popularity in the entertainment industry has resulted in plenty of long-awaited sequels and reboots hitting theaters. This trend will continue with Lana Wachowski's The Matrix 4, which will feature the return of a group of actors including Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves. And it turns out one of the actors making her franchise debut in the upcoming Matrix sequel has been trying to convince Reeves to include her in the John Wick movies.
The Matrix 4 will feature a handful of returning actors, but most of the cast is occupying by talented newcomers. This includes the likes of Neil Patrick Harris, Hamilton's Jonathan Groff, and Iron Fist alum Jessica Henwick. The latter actress recently revealed that she's been expressing her interest in the John Wick franchise, saying:
So I pitch Jess Wick to Keanu all the time. I’m probably driving him crazy. I was like, ‘Okay, Keanu, listen to me. Boom. John Wick 4, last 5 minutes, credits roll, post-credit sequence. Boom! You see my face, Jess Wick.’ I just started acting it out and then he started acting it out, too. We put on this little ten-minute show of what Jess Wick and John Wick would be like. Chad Stahelski, the director of all the John Wick movies, is flying out in two weeks, I think. So I’m going to go straight up to him and I’m going to say it.
Now that's some determination, something that many of us could likely learn from. While making a joke about her last name sounding like that of Keanu Reeves' character, Jessica Henwick seems to have a genuine interest in joining the massively popular John Wick franchise. And considering how experienced she is with action sequences, the 28 year-old actor seems like a great addition.
Jessica Henwick's comments to THR show what a good working relationship she's developed with Keanu Reeves while filming The Matrix 4. The filming process for the sci-fi blockbuster has been particularly long since there were weeks when the set was shut down over global health issues. And as a result Henwick feels comfortable enough to not to subtly hint at her interest in John Wick.
In her same comments, Jessica Henwick mentions John Wick director Chad Stahelski. Stahelski's background is as a stunt coordinator, including the Matrix trilogy. He's now once again collaborating with Lana Wachowski for The Matrix 4, which is another opportunity or Henwick to make her intentions about joining the John Wick universe clear.
To her credit, Jessica Henwick already has a ton of experience with genre work. She starred as Colleen Wing in Netflix's Iron Fist and Defenders, where she had plenty of action scenes. She also played Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones, and had a small role as a rebel pilot in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Her work in The Matrix 4 likely includes plenty of mind blowing action as well, putting her in perfect shape to step into John Wick if the opportunity presented itself.
The Matrix 4 is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 22, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your other trips to the movies next year.