Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Has Cast Its First New Star

Ever since he was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016 (two years after he was first mentioned in Captain America: The Winter Soldier), Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange has cemented himself as one of this superhero franchise’s most important players, and his importance will only keep growing. His next movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is fully opening the door to parallel realities, and after learning about some of the established characters who will be joining the Master of the Mystic Arts, we finally know about the first new face being thrown into the mix.