Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan Has Boarded A DC Movie

The Static Shock series was nominated for multiple Emmys and is still one of the few children’s superhero programs to feature a Black character at its center. Back in August at DC FanDome, filmmaker Reginald Hudlin, who was a producer on Django Unchained and Marshall, and created the House Party film series hinted at a Static Shock movie. Along with now working with Michael B. Jordan on this big-screen project, Hudlin is also reviving Static Shock into a new digital series set to come out in early 2021.