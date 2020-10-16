Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan Has Boarded A DC Movie

Leave a Comment
Michael B. Jordan’s most iconic villain role as Black Panther’s Killmonger may have been short-lived in the MCU, but that does not mean he’s done with the comic book genre yet. The Creed actor has just signed on to be part of a major DC film project that was announced back in August at Warner Bros’ DC FanDome event.
Michael B. Jordan will produce Static Shock with his production company, Outlier Society, which was behind the actor’s recent roles in Just Mercy and the upcoming Without Remorse. Michael B. Jordan confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter with the following statement:
I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that. Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step.
Static Shock follows Virgil Hawkins, a teen boy who gains electromagnetic powers after exposure to mutagen gas during a gang fight and goes by the name “Static.” The character debuted in DC comics in 1993 and was adapted into a WB Kids series from 2000 to 2004. Check out the character’s look in the comics below:
The Static Shock series was nominated for multiple Emmys and is still one of the few children’s superhero programs to feature a Black character at its center. Back in August at DC FanDome, filmmaker Reginald Hudlin, who was a producer on Django Unchained and Marshall, and created the House Party film series hinted at a Static Shock movie. Along with now working with Michael B. Jordan on this big-screen project, Hudlin is also reviving Static Shock into a new digital series set to come out in early 2021.
Michael B. Jordan is a vocal comic book fan who previously starred in 2015’s Fantastic Four and 2018’s Black Panther., as well as voiced Cyborg in the 2013 direct-to-video movie Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox. He will now have some creative control over building a potential franchise for the DC hero with Outlier Society.
Michael B. Jordan’s production company has been behind a slew of his movies, including Fahrenheit 451, Creed II and Just Mercy. Outlier Society has also tackled Netflix’s super-powered series Raising Dion and the HBO Max drama David Makes Man. The actor’s work as producer in Static Shock does open the door for Michael B. Jordan to find a role, but it could not be as the lead in this instance due to the main character’s age.
For speculation's sake, Michael B. Jordan could play Virgil’s father Robert, a character who differs between the comics and the television show (in the early ‘00s series, he is a widower), and could depend on the changes made in Reginald Hudlin’s version of Static. Static Shock is often associated with Black Lightning, an unrelated character who also possesses electricity powers. The characters interacted in Young Justice, with Black Lightning serving as a mentor to Virgil.
The Static Shock movie is in early development, but it’s exciting to see one of Hollywood’s most formidable talents behind the project. Be sure to look through our handy guide concerning updates on what’s coming next with Warner Bros’ DC projects with our outlined lineup in the meantime.