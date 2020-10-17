What It Was Like Working With Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas On Romance-Sparking Movie Deep Water

Any young actor would probably jump at the chance to share the screen with some of Hollywood’s biggest names. Not only do you get a chance to see your own star rise -- you have the opportunity to work with, and observe, some of the best talent in the industry. That seems to be exactly what was on Jacob Elordi’s mind when he was on set for Deep Water, a.k.a. the movie that sparked Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas’ ongoing romance.