Bruce Willis' John McClane Reunites With A Couple Old Friends In New Die Hard Commercial

Unlike Hans Gruber, who clearly dies when he falls from a high window at the end of Die Hard, Theo does believably survive the events of the whole adventure. His escape in an ambulance is thwarted by Argyle, who crashes into him with his limo, but the movie makes it look like he is only knocked unconscious in the accident and not killed.

Moving back to the hero side of things, Argyle is back as John McClane's ally here, and not only does he seem to still have the gig he did back in the late 1980s, but he even has the opportunity to say a censored version of John's most famous catchphrase. And, of course, fans will note that John once again sits in the front seat with Argyle rather than in the back: