Marvel Fan Edits Hawkeye’s Journey Into A Short Film, And I Need The Disney+ Show Now

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Over the past decade of filmmaking, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has welcomed plenty of iconic characters to the big screen. But audiences have a special relationship to the OG Avengers, including Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye. While Renner was never given his own solo flick, Clint Barton has still appeared in five movies thus far. Someone edited the character's arc into one clip, which might make the wait for the Disney+ Hawkeye series feel even longer.