Marvel Fan Edits Hawkeye’s Journey Into A Short Film, And I Need The Disney+ Show Now

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Over the past decade of filmmaking, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has welcomed plenty of iconic characters to the big screen. But audiences have a special relationship to the OG Avengers, including Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye. While Renner was never given his own solo flick, Clint Barton has still appeared in five movies thus far. Someone edited the character's arc into one clip, which might make the wait for the Disney+ Hawkeye series feel even longer.
While there's no indication that Jeremy Renner's signature Marvel hero will ever get a spinoff in theaters, Clint Barton's story will be greatly expanded in Disney+'s Hawkeye. The developing series will also feature Clint working with protegee Kate Bishop, which will be a unique challenge for the former S.H.I.E.L.D. operative. And now the fandom can reflect on Hawkeye's journey in the MCU thus far in the video below.
I'm not crying, you're crying. Hawkeye has been with The Avengers since the beginning, and therefore is especially iconic his own right. He's been a consistent supporting character in the record breaking franchise, and this video shows how far he's come over the years.
The above video comes to us from a Youtube named Manreel Production, and focuses entirely on Jeremy Renner's superhero archer. The clips move chronologically through the MCU, starting with the character's brief debut in Thor. This was done to help build the original team of Avengers throughout Phase One, just as Black Widow appeared in Iron Man 2. But it's not until The Avengers that the character gets substantial screen time.
Marvel fans can re-watch Hawkeye's tenure in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Hawkeye had a wild journey throughout Joss Whedon's The Avengers, as he was being mind controlled by Loki throughout much of its runtime. And after a scuffle with Natasha, he recovered in time for the final battle in New York. Age of Ultron was a big one for Hawkeye, as it revealed the truth about his hidden farm and family. This would go on to be his most defining characteristic, and puts context into all of his decisions moving forward.
The editing in the video is seamless, and highlights Hawkeye's conflicted feelings throughout all of Phase Three. While he wants to stay home and keep his family safe, he's ultimately roped into the events of Captain America: Civil War, becoming a fugitive in the process. We learn he took a plea deal to stay home with his family, although Avengers: Endgame's chilling opening sequence proved he couldn't protect them from Thanos' snap.
While Hawkeye doesn't get as much material as characters like Iron Man or Captain America, this video shows how much he brings to the MCU. And it's for this reason that fans are so eager for his spinoff series to arrive on Disney+. Jeremy Renner's character will be the focus of the Hawkeye series, and the long format of a television series will give audiences way more time with Clint Barton than ever before.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Hawkeye and Marvel as more details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.