Suspect Got Shot At, Barricaded Himself On Paramount Studios Lot In Scary Real Life Incident

The police then began negotiations with the suspect before eventually swarming the building just after midnight this morning. The suspect was taken into custody with some self-inflicted knife wounds, though the severity of the injuries is not clear. It's been confirmed the suspect was an employee of the Paramount lot, police later revealed the name of the suspect as Bryan Gudiel Barrios, however, the nature of Barrios' employment with Paramount has not been released. It's unclear exactly why Barrios decided to go onto the Paramount Studios lot, it may have simply been familiar territory for him since he apparently worked there. Whether he was leaving the lot when police initially approached him we don't yet know.