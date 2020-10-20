Bette Midler Announces Fun Hocus Pocus Reunion, But What Does That Mean For A Sequel?

Leave a Comment
Cult classic movies have a unique life with audiences, often starting with box office disappointment before eventually becoming a beloved part of film history. That was exactly the case with 1993's Hocus Pocus directed by Kenny Ortega. The movie became an iconic piece of the Halloween festivities now, and fans are hoping the Sanderson Sisters will return for a big screen sequel. Bette Midler recently announced a cast reunion, but what does that mean for the possible follow up movie?
Hocus Pocus is an annual viewing experience for both families and '90s kids, who grew up watching the fantasy comedy movie. There's been talks about a sequel over the years, with talent like Sarah Jessica Parker revealing the trio of actresses signed on and waiting for the movie to come together. This year Bette Midler has cooked up a reunion called In "Search of the Sanderson Sisters", which will reunite the trio of actresses for charity. But that leaves even more questions about the possible sequel. You can check out Midler's announcement post below.
Bette Midler put a spell on us decades ago, and we're still hers. The above image shows Midler back in costume alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the three Sanderson Sisters. But this reunion isn't actually for the impending sequel, and I have to wonder if/how it might affect that developing Disney project.
The above image comes to us from Bette Midler's personal Instagram page, and shows the three Hocus Pocus stars back in costume filming new material. The upcoming virtual "Search of the Sanderson Sisters" is a fundraiser for the New York Restoration Project. Midler regularly uses social media to directly communicate with the public, and this reunion tease essentially broke the internet. But the future of Hocus Pocus 2 remains to be seen.
The last we heard about Hocus Pocus' developing sequel, it was being written by Workaholics' Jen D’Angelo and produced by The Notebook's Lynn Harris. Nothing is known about the movie's story, aside from the fact that all three of the Sandersons will be back. There's no telling if the story will include the return of other actors, although Thora Birch has expressed her interest in playing Dani again.
If the Hocus Pocus reunion "Search of the Sanderson Sisters" ends up breaking the internet, I'm eager to see how this affects the sequel's ongoing development. Perhaps this is a chance to test interest in a return to the franchise, and see how audiences respond to the cast's return. But clearly the original movie has a special place in many moviegoers' hearts.
In fact, the original Hocus Pocus recently returned to theaters and drive-ins around the country, especially as major releases are pushed back. The 1993 classic made a ton of money in the process, so it certainly feels like the Sanderson Sisters have put a spell on all of us. We'll just have to wait and see as plans for Hocus Pocus 2 come together moving forward.
