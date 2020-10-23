8 Great Anthony Anderson Performance You May Have Forgotten About

There have been some really great Anthony Anderson movies and TV shows over the years with performances that have earned him NAACP Image and Primetime Emmy Awards in programs like Black-ish. And since making his acting debut 25 years ago, Anderson has continued to remain a prominent figure in show business, both in front of and behind the camera, but during that time, the former Law & Order star has had appearances that may have been forgotten to the sands of time.

So, as we look forward to at least another 25 years of Anthony Anderson filling up our television screens and movie theaters, now's the perfect time to look back on some of those forgotten gems, those great comedic and dramatic roles that have made the actor such a success in Hollywood. Here are eight great performances you may have forgotten about.