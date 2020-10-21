Has Disney World Seen Covid Cases Since Reopening In Florida? Here's What One Head Honcho Says

There were a great many concerns surrounding Walt Disney World as the resort reopening was going to mean crowds of people back in the park. Certainly, those crowds have been managed and other precautions have been taken to try to allow people to stay as safe as possible while still experiencing as much as possible of what Walt Disney World has to offer, and as far as the New York Times can tell, everything has worked exactly how it was supposed to work. According to Eric Clinton, president of UNITE HERE Local 362, the union that represents over 8,000 Walt Disney World cast members...