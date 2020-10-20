Comments

See What Bryan Cranston Could Look Like In The MCU As Fantastic Four Villain Doctor Doom

Bryan Cranston in Godzilla

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever expanding place. And with no signs of slowing down, plenty more iconic characters will be making their debut in the behemoth property. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox opens up the possibility of heroes like the X-Men and Fantastic Four to finally join the MCU, a prospect fans are thrilled about. The latter team has been the subject of much fan casting, and a new piece of fan art imagines the great Bryan Cranston as the villainous Doctor Doom.

The Fantastic Four have been adapted for film a few other times, to varying levels of success. But fans are eager to see yet another version of the team on the silver screen, this time within the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while fans are hoping that John Krasinski and Emily Blunt could play Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman respectively, a new piece of fan art brings Bryan Cranston into the franchise as the iconic Doctor Doom. Check it out below.

I mean, how cool is that? Bryan Cranston is a prolific actor, winning multiple Emmys for his performance in AMC's Breaking Bad. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been able to bring in some A-list talent in the decade and change of filmmaking, so Cranston seems like a great choice to follow suit. We'll just have to see if/when the Fantastic Four finally join the property.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of artist Aitesam Farooq. They've clearly got an interest in comic book properties, and regularly posts fan art for superhero flicks. The above image of Bryan Cranston is no exception, and is an impressive glimpse at what the 64 year-old actor could look like as the villainous Doctor Doom.

In the above image, Bryan Cranston's Doctor Doom is shown with his signature mask off. In it we see how he was damaged by his exposure to the cosmic energy that would ultimately grant him terrifying powers. It's a Fantastic Four look that would fit in well with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although there's no telling exactly if/when Kevin Feige will be bringing them back to theaters.

Bryan Cranston seems like a great choice to play Doctor Doom, and would allow the actor to finally play a comic book villain. He previously expressed interest in playing X-Men villain Mister Sinister, although the previous franchise came to an end with Dark Phoenix. It's unclear when mutants will be brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Cranston would no doubt bring a ton of talent to either role.

The future of the MCU is shrouded in mystery, which should only continue moving forward. Phase Four was supposed to kick off with Black Widow, and The Eternals was meant to arrive in theaters in less than a month. But these plans have been pushed back amid global health issues, which makes the possibility of the Fantastic Four or the X-Men seem even further away.

CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Fantastic Four details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.

