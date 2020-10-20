See What Bryan Cranston Could Look Like In The MCU As Fantastic Four Villain Doctor Doom

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever expanding place. And with no signs of slowing down, plenty more iconic characters will be making their debut in the behemoth property. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox opens up the possibility of heroes like the X-Men and Fantastic Four to finally join the MCU, a prospect fans are thrilled about. The latter team has been the subject of much fan casting, and a new piece of fan art imagines the great Bryan Cranston as the villainous Doctor Doom.