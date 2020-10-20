The Power Rangers Franchise Is Getting A New Shared Universe

It should be noted that Jonathan Entwistle joining the Power Rangers franchise isn’t something that just happened. Last December, it was reported that he was in negotiations to direct a new Power Rangers movie for Paramount Pictures that wouldn’t be connected to the last one and would see this Ranger team time traveling back to the 1990s. It’s unclear if this particular project is still in the works (albeit at Entertainment One now) or if it’s been shelved, but either way, his role has now expanded from director of just one movie to creative architect across both film and TV.