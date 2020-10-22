11 Great Movies Coming To Netflix In November 2020

Machete Kills

A lot of noise has been surrounding Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel, as the film’s fans are trying to get a sequel to the 2019 movie into production. Should anyone doubt the conviction of Mr. Rodriguez to deliver the most out of a second bite of any franchise apple, Machete Kills is a perfect example of why getting his talents back into the game is one of the best ideas. Going harder, more extreme and funnier than the previous Machete, Danny Trejo’s titular badass returned true to form, with some new heroes and villains to contend with in the process. So you can be sure that if he can do this with a Machete sequel, he could absolutely ace an Alita sequel, if given the chance.

Available 11/22/20