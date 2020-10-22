See What Game Of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer Could Look Like As Poison Ivy For The DCEU

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has greatly expanded over the past few years, and Warner Bros. is showing no signs of slowing down. Gotham City continues to grow with projects like Birds of Prey and The Batman, but there are plenty of beloved characters that have yet to be brought into play. Chief among them is iconic rogue Poison Ivy. And a piece of fan art imagined what Game of Thrones alum Natalie Dormer might look like in the role.
Natalie Dormer became a household name thanks to her tenure in Game of Thrones playing the cunning Margaery Tyrell. While she's since gone on to projects like Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, some fans are hoping that the young queen of thorns might be playing the plant-based villain Poison Ivy. Now we can see what she might look like in the DCEU, and the results are delightful. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? Natalie Dormer looks pretty damn perfect as Poison Ivy, and that's only a piece of fan art. I can't imagine how much more she could transform into the femme fatale with studio resources like costuming, makeup, and visual effects.
The above piece of fan art comes to us from the Instagram of aspiring artist Mizuri. The image edits a shot of Natalie Dormer, giving her Poison Ivy's signature green skin and red hair. Her eyes are glowing green, and there's some leaves in the character's hair. And she looks like she could fit right into the Gotham City that's currently occupying the big screen.
It seem inevitable that Poison Ivy should make her way back onto the big screen, but there's no telling exactly when. Some fans are hoping that she'll pop up in a Birds of Prey sequel, uniting the comic book character with her friend/love interest Harley Quinn. But Matt Reeves' The Batman universe is set outside of the greater DCEU, which would offer the chance for a more gritty version of the character. You can check out the first footage from that highly anticipated movie below.
Either of these possibilities seem like a great opportunity for Poison Ivy to get a live-action movie adaptation. Obviously Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne will have his hands full with a trio of villains in The Batman, but perhaps Ivy could appear in a sequel. Then again, her powers would be far more over the top than the pulled back look of Matt Reeves' blockbuster.
If Natalie Dormer lands the role as Poison Ivy, she won't be the first person to play the iconic villain in live-action. She was famously played by Uma Thurman in Joel Schumacher's campy classic Batman & Robin. Additionally, a trio of actress played the character throughout Gotham's run on television. The pressure would be on, but Dormer's genre work would seemingly lend itself well to this type of role.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Batman as details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.