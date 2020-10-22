Comments

Leave a Comment

news

See What Game Of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer Could Look Like As Poison Ivy For The DCEU

Natalie Dormer in Game of Thrones

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has greatly expanded over the past few years, and Warner Bros. is showing no signs of slowing down. Gotham City continues to grow with projects like Birds of Prey and The Batman, but there are plenty of beloved characters that have yet to be brought into play. Chief among them is iconic rogue Poison Ivy. And a piece of fan art imagined what Game of Thrones alum Natalie Dormer might look like in the role.

Natalie Dormer became a household name thanks to her tenure in Game of Thrones playing the cunning Margaery Tyrell. While she's since gone on to projects like Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, some fans are hoping that the young queen of thorns might be playing the plant-based villain Poison Ivy. Now we can see what she might look like in the DCEU, and the results are delightful. Check it out below.

I mean, how cool is that? Natalie Dormer looks pretty damn perfect as Poison Ivy, and that's only a piece of fan art. I can't imagine how much more she could transform into the femme fatale with studio resources like costuming, makeup, and visual effects.

The above piece of fan art comes to us from the Instagram of aspiring artist Mizuri. The image edits a shot of Natalie Dormer, giving her Poison Ivy's signature green skin and red hair. Her eyes are glowing green, and there's some leaves in the character's hair. And she looks like she could fit right into the Gotham City that's currently occupying the big screen.

Poison Ivy fans can find the character in a variety of projects on HBO Max including the Harley Quinn animated series. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

It seem inevitable that Poison Ivy should make her way back onto the big screen, but there's no telling exactly when. Some fans are hoping that she'll pop up in a Birds of Prey sequel, uniting the comic book character with her friend/love interest Harley Quinn. But Matt Reeves' The Batman universe is set outside of the greater DCEU, which would offer the chance for a more gritty version of the character. You can check out the first footage from that highly anticipated movie below.

Either of these possibilities seem like a great opportunity for Poison Ivy to get a live-action movie adaptation. Obviously Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne will have his hands full with a trio of villains in The Batman, but perhaps Ivy could appear in a sequel. Then again, her powers would be far more over the top than the pulled back look of Matt Reeves' blockbuster.

If Natalie Dormer lands the role as Poison Ivy, she won't be the first person to play the iconic villain in live-action. She was famously played by Uma Thurman in Joel Schumacher's campy classic Batman & Robin. Additionally, a trio of actress played the character throughout Gotham's run on television. The pressure would be on, but Dormer's genre work would seemingly lend itself well to this type of role.

CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Batman as details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

9 Actresses DC Should Get To Play Poison Ivy
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

How The Batman Is Taking A Cue From Star Wars As It Continues Filming news 3d How The Batman Is Taking A Cue From Star Wars As It Continues Filming Adam Holmes
Looks Like The Batman’s Time Setting Has Been Revealed news 3d Looks Like The Batman’s Time Setting Has Been Revealed Corey Chichizola
Why Brad Pitt Is A Touchstone For Game Of Thrones’ Joe Dempsie When Fame Gets Weird television 5d Why Brad Pitt Is A Touchstone For Game Of Thrones’ Joe Dempsie When Fame Gets Weird Britt Lawrence

Trending Movies

Interstellar Nov 7, 2014 Interstellar Rating TBD
Holidate Oct 28, 2020 Holidate Rating TBD
The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age Rating TBD
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Jumanji: The Next Level Dec 13, 2019 Jumanji: The Next Level 6
The Battlestar Galactica Movie Is Back On With Some X-Men Talent TBD The Battlestar Galactica Movie Is Back On With Some X-Men Talent Rating TBD
New Porn Stats Reveal The Worst Hollywood Chris, And It's Not Chris Pratt TBD New Porn Stats Reveal The Worst Hollywood Chris, And It's Not Chris Pratt Rating TBD
Emma Watson: What To Watch On Streaming If You Love The Harry Potter Star TBD Emma Watson: What To Watch On Streaming If You Love The Harry Potter Star Rating TBD
Star Trek: Discovery's Latest Episode Raises Questions About Control TBD Star Trek: Discovery's Latest Episode Raises Questions About Control Rating TBD
Happy Death Day’s Jessica Rothe Discusses Her Hopes For A Third Film TBD Happy Death Day’s Jessica Rothe Discusses Her Hopes For A Third Film Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information