See What Game Of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer Could Look Like As Poison Ivy For The DCEU

The DC Extended Universe has greatly expanded over the past few years, and Warner Bros. is showing no signs of slowing down. Gotham City continues to grow with projects like Birds of Prey and The Batman, but there are plenty of beloved characters that have yet to be brought into play. Chief among them is iconic rogue Poison Ivy. And a piece of fan art imagined what Game of Thrones alum Natalie Dormer might look like in the role.