Uncut Gems Ending: Apparently Adam Sandler Is Still Getting 'Yelled' At Months Later

Big spoilers are ahead for Adam Sandler’s critically-acclaimed movie Uncut Gems. Seriously, don’t read any further until you’ve seen the Safdie Brothers’ movie.

Last year, Uncut Gems blew our minds. It was real high on the best of 2019 rankings and continues to be a conversation starter since its reign on Netflix queues. Here’s the thing, Uncut Gems also blew the brains out of one Howard Ratner, and we’re not over it. But don’t worry, Adam Sandler still gets a mouthful about the nail-biting finale all the time.