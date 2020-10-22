The Battlestar Galactica Movie Is Back On With Some X-Men Talent

Leave a Comment
The Battlestar Galactica franchise is chiefly known for its television offerings, but for more than a decade now, there have been numerous attempts to bring the Cylon-filled mythology to the big screen. It’s been a couple years since we last heard any major updates concerning the Battlestar Galactica movie, but today bring work that longtime X-Men franchise contributor Simon Kinberg has been brought aboard the project.
According to THR, Simon Kinberg will write and produce the Battlestar Galactica movie, and rather than work off a preexisting script, he’ll be tackling the story “from the ground up.” Kinberg will work alongside producer Dylan Clark, who has been attached to the Battlestar Galactica movie for many years. Here’s what Kinberg had to say about joining the project in a statement:
Battlestar Galactica is one of the holy grails in science fiction, and I couldn't be more excited about bringing something new to the franchise, while honoring what's made it so iconic and enduring. I’m so grateful that Dylan and my partners at Universal have trusted me with this incredible universe.
