HBO Max's Green Lantern TV Show: Everything You Need To Know About The Main Emerald Knights

That accounts for all the main Green Lanterns who will appear in the upcoming HBO Max series, though you can expect plenty other wielders of the green energy of willpower to pop their heads in. For those of you wondering about why Hal Jordan, John Stewart and Kyle Rayner weren’t mentioned to appear in the show, the former two were previously said to be starring in Green Lantern Corps, so perhaps that means the movie is still in development rather than shelved. As for Kyle, it’s a coin flip on whether he’ll appear on the big screen or small screen first, though given how popular he is, it’s difficult to imagine him never being adapted for live action.