5 Things We Learned From Tom Holland’s Uncharted Photos

With the latest photos revealed by Nolan North on his social media, one thing becomes clear right away: the puzzles may be a big deal for this movie. This hit me specifically with the photo of the gold cross. First off, it’s in what looks like an abandoned cave. More importantly, it has several circular devices surrounding it. The games often had these contraptions, forcing the player to line them up correctly to open a door or reveal something new. The puzzle element made the game way more fun and challenging and is a key part of what makes the games so great. Without it, Uncharted just wouldn’t be the same. Hopefully, this means they’re going to lean in on this and make the characters try to figure these things out.