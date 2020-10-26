Blake Lively Is Roasting Ryan Reynolds For His Birthday Choices, But He’s Right

While I can support Blake Lively, on the candle issue, leaving your dessert on fire while eating it does strike me as a bad idea, otherwise, I need to side with team Reynolds here, because clearly, pie is superior to cake in nearly every conceivable way. It can be produced using real fruit, such as apples or cherries, or it can be made as a more smooth textured dessert, such as key lime or lemon meringue. Cake is just...cake. It's often too dry, frosting seems to be almost always too sweet. And buttercream frosting is too heavy. It certainly can be done well, I'm not saying every cake ever has been bad, but dessert is far too important to be left to chance. Even if you end up with bad pie crust, you can still eat the part of the pie inside the crust and still be happy. Also, ice cream is almost always better alongside pie.