Borat 2's Sacha Baron Cohen Broke One Of His Traditions For A Scene

This interesting detail is included in a report from Deadline which primarily focuses on the news that the recent lawsuit filed by Judith Dim Evans' estate (she passed away in the time between when the Borat 2 segment was filmed and the film was released) has been dismissed. According to the trade site, Sacha Baron Cohen felt that he owed respect to the woman he talked with and her friend, and had someone tell her that Borat was played by a Jewish actor who aimed to promote Holocaust education via a horrifically anti-Semitic character.

SPOILER WARNING: The rest of this article contains some spoilers for Borat 2. If you have not yet watched the film, continue at your own risk!