George Clooney's Midnight Sky Trailer Brings A Snowy Apocalypse To Netflix

The Midnight Sky looks like an absolutely stunning science fiction film, which might have potential fans running to their local bookstore, as it’s an adaptation of the novel Good Morning, Midnight by author Lily Brooks-Dalton. Though looking even further into the movie’s credits, it’s no surprise that George Clooney is bearded and running through the snow in this film, as screenwriter Mark L. Burns also helped adapt The Revenant from page to screen. We sure hope for the sake of Clooney’s character that there aren’t any polar bears to be found in this adventure. Meanwhile, we’ll be waiting to find this title in the wild with anticipation and excitement, as the ever growing Netflix library looks to have a stellar hit on their hands.