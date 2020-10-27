Tomb Raider 2 Director Reveals Why He Thinks Video Game Movies Are Making A Comeback

Despite that, filmmakers like Ben Wheatley are trying to adapt them out of a passion for the medium. For his part, Ben Wheatley, who directed Free Fire and Netflix’s Rebecca, has been tapped to tackle Tomb Raider 2-- the sequel to the Alicia Vikander reboot that received middling reviews at best. He’s got his work cut out for him. Not only will he have to overcome the trials of adapting a video game, but he’ll have to improve on the first and hope audiences will be on board with it even though they weren’t on board with the first, something Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life struggled with.