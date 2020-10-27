Hugh Grant Wants A Sequel To Notting Hill With Julia Roberts, But Fans May Not Be Happy

Romantic comedies have reigned as a tried-and-true formula of escapism for almost a century. Yes, we know the guy is going to get the girl after some quirky antics. And, there’s probably going to be a wedding. But hey, that can be said about most genres. Action movies have explosions. Death is never too far from dramas and there’s probably going to be a mirror jump scare in a horror movie. One of the best rom-coms of all time is of course Notting Hill with Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts.