Anne Hathaway Gushing About Back To The Future Will Make Your Geek Heart Soar

The Back To The Future trilogy is one of the most beloved and untouchable movie series of all time. It’s one of those timeless stories cinephiles will never forget or sing higher praise for even 35 years later. As Back To The Future’s director and co-writer Robert Zemeckis returns to the fold for HBO Max’s The Witches, Anne Hathaway is hopping aboard the DeLorean at 88 miles per hour to share her love for the film.
When CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell spoke to Anne Hathaway in a recent exclusive interview, the actress couldn’t help but gush about her recent collaborator’s most famous work. Great Scott, it’s heavy. In her words:
I watched [Back to the Future] recently and it’s one of those movies you’ve seen so many times and as a kid you get so lost in the story. But I just now felt as an adult, knowing Bob [Zemeckis] from this film, I got really lost in the filmmaking of it. It’s such a beautiful film. It’s so beautifully shot and the layers of it are so great and the editing is just fantastic. And there’s such a joy to it… You just feel so held by it.
It’s true. Once you start talking about Back To The Future, there’s just too much to talk about. It really is a perfect film. The comments come after CinemaBlend asked Hathaway what her favorite of the three movies is. Hathaway instantly jumped to the original 1985 movie that takes Marty McFly back to the ‘50s to meet his parents while they are in high school. After being in the wrong place in the wrong time, he has to help set them up before he can return to the ‘80s.
Anne Hathaway geeked a bit out more by discussing Christopher Lloyd’s unforgettable Doc Brown. She related the character to her own experience on The Witches saying,
I have to also shout out to Bob, because he has such an incredible track record of allowing actors to step outside of their comfort zone and for me, giving some of their best performances. For me, you look at Bruce Willis in Death Becomes Her, you look at Christopher Lloyd in just like anything, Meryl Streep in Death Becomes Her. The list just goes on and on and on. I was just so thrilled he asked me to be his Grand High Witch.
Robert Zemeckis does have a knack for giving actors some unforgettable roles. Doc Brown is absolutely irreplaceable, even if that deep fake with Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland has us itching for some sort of tribute to the film by the MCU actors. In The Witches, Anne Hathaway plays an evil demon who goes through a seriously terrifying physical transformation. Hathaway goes absolutely batshit and it's glorious.
The Witches has received a mixed response overall, with CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg giving the film a three out of five in his review. The movie follows the 1990 version starring Angelica Huston, which had a much different and happier conclusion than this new version of the movie. The movie based on the Roald Dahl book also stars Octavia Spencer, Chris Rock and Stanley Tucci.
Anne Hathaway has a solid answer to the Back To The Future question. Oftentimes the second film gets all the love because of it going to the future and the past and the underrated conclusion doesn’t get enough. Y’all, it’s good! Watch it again. The first movie is perfect because it stands alone and isn’t on the shoulders of any other film. What do you think? Vote in our poll below.