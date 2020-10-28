Anne Hathaway Gushing About Back To The Future Will Make Your Geek Heart Soar

I have to also shout out to Bob, because he has such an incredible track record of allowing actors to step outside of their comfort zone and for me, giving some of their best performances. For me, you look at Bruce Willis in Death Becomes Her, you look at Christopher Lloyd in just like anything, Meryl Streep in Death Becomes Her. The list just goes on and on and on. I was just so thrilled he asked me to be his Grand High Witch.