Angelina Jolie Shakes Up Her Team As Custody Lawsuit With Brad Pitt Keeps Going And Going And Going

Leave a Comment
Being famous is a double edged sword, as the opportunities provided can also put your personal life in the public eye. Angelia Jolie and Brad Pitt know this all too well, as their relationships made headlines years before they eventually became a couple. The two actors have been in the midst of a very public divorce for years, with new updates constantly coming from their time in court. This has only continued this month, as there's been a shakeup in Jolie's legal team.
The divorce proceedings for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have heated up recently, as the two actors compete for custody of their children. And while both sides have been battling over where the kids will be during the holidays, one member of Jolie's legal team has seemingly departed. Namely, Priya Sopori who works alongside Jolie's lawyer Samantha DeJean.
This news comes to us from Hollywood Life, which obtained copies of documents relating to Angelina Jolie's legal team. Said documents are Notice of Withdrawal of Attorney of Record, which were reportedly submitted early in October. While there isn't a reason given for Priya Sopori's departure from the case, it's another notable plot twist in the ongoing divorce proceedings.
Considering how intense the ongoing legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is, it's certainly noteworthy that the latter actress would lose a member of her team at this juncture. The public will have to be left wondering the reason behind the decision, and how things are going in the Jolie camp. Especially considering the most recent updates we've gotten from the court.
As previously mentioned, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reportedly been battling for custody of their children over the upcoming holiday season. The two actors built a large family together, including six children. They're fighting over custody in court, although the holidays will quickly be upon us. We'll just have to see where a judge lands.
Prior to Angelina Jolie's recent team shakeup, the actress' team called for the judge who is presiding over their case to be removed. So while the the couple separated all the way back in 2016, things are still very much heating up in their ongoing divorce proceedings. And as such, there's always new updates for the former couple's countless fans.
Of course, both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are no strangers to having their personal relationships on display for the general public. The pair of actors were previously attached to Billy Bob Thornton and Jennifer Aniston respectively. And once Brangelina was born, they quickly became the hottest couple in Hollywood.
Angelina Jolie has a handful of projects coming down the line, including joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Eternals. Now that it's delayed, that project will hit theaters on November 5th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.