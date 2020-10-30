Thor: Love And Thunder’s Natalie Portman Offers Detail About Jane’s New Powers

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has some highly anticipated projects coming to theaters over the next two phases of filmmaking. Chief among them is Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, which is in pre-production down under. Fans are eager to see what the Oscar winning filmmaker will so with his second Marvel blockbuster, as well as the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster. And now she's offered a small detail about her character's powers as Mighty Thor.
After being absent in Phase Three, Natalie Portman's MCU character Jane is coming back in a big way for Thor: Love and Thunder. The Oscar winning actress will finally be able to get in on the superhero action as Mighty Thor, wielding Mjolnir in the process. Fans are eager for any information about how this will work, and Portman recently let slip a small piece of information when talking about her new superpowers. As she put it,
So, she does have powers. It’s not exactly the same as Thor. It’s her own version of it. And, she’s called The Mighty Thor.
Well, that's intriguing. Because while fans are excited to see Jane transform into Mighty Thor, it looks like her abilities won't be identical to Chris Hemsworth's signature character. While she didn't offer any specifics, it's clear that the two Thors will have unique ways of fighting crime in Taika Waititi's upcoming blockbuster.
Natalie Portman's comments come from her recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Appearing digitally from Sydney to promote her new book, host Kelly Clarkson couldn't help but bring up Thor: Love and Thunder the first chance she could get. While once again confirming that they're in pre-production and Jane's cancer plot line will be included, she revealed that Mighty Thor's powers are going to be unique to that of the title character.
Anticipation for Thor: Love and Thunder is already at a fever pitch, and filming hasn't even begun. Taika Waitit is fresh off of his Oscar win for Jojo Rabbit, and the filmmaker is playing with a bunch of high concepts for the Marvel blockbuster. This definitely includes Mighty Thor, and the adaptation of Jane's battle with cancer.
As in the Mighty Thor comics, Thor: Love and Thunder will see Natalie Portman's character battling cancer. On the page, every transformation into Mighty Thor will have a price; the magic wipes out Jane's chemotherapy session, gravely affected her health upon returning to the real world. It certainly seems like some great material for Portman to sink her teeth into, and fans can't wait to see how it all plays out.
Aside from Mighty Thor's introduction, Marvel fans are also eager to see the Guardians of the Galaxy appear in Thor: Love and Thunder. The team is set to have a role for an exciting crossover moment, as Thor departed on The Milano at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. And as the film's title suggests, Taika Waititi has teased a major love story in the mysterious project.
Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to hit theaters February 11th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.