Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Borat 2 Cost Amazon A Pretty Penny

Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat
Available on Amazon Prime ×

Following the release of the original Borat movie in 2006, Sacha Baron Cohen declared that he was retiring the eponymous character. However, following a few brief reprisals years later, the Kazakh journalist has made a full comeback with Borat 2, a.k.a. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. This time around though, Borat Sagdiyev’s shenanigans are on Amazon Prime Video rather than in theaters, and the streaming service had fork over quite a bit of money for the sequel.

Originally the plan was for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm to be released in theaters by Universal Pictures. Sacha Baron Cohen wanted to movie to be released weeks before the U.S. elections, but because the pandemic has throttled the theatrical business, as well as Universal still clashing theater chains at the time over its Trolls World Tour PVOD deal, that wasn’t an option, so the studio allowed Cohen to shop it around to streaming services.

From there, Deadline reports that Amazon shelled out $80 million for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, plus however much was spent on prints and advertising. The outlet also mentioned that Cohen brought Borat Subsequent Moviefilm to streaming services as he was still shooting the movie, which resulted in the deal with Amazon taking a while to hash out.

Fortunately for Amazon, those millions of dollars look to have been a wise investment. Not only has Borat Subsequent Moviefilm received a lot of positive reviews and generated a lot of talk (from that Rudy Giuliani scene to babysitter Jeanise Jones receiving some much needed financial support following the movie’s release), the company claims that tens of millions of viewers watched the sequel during its first weekend of availability on Prime Video. Universal’s deal with Amazon also allowed the former studio to be repaid for its outlay, and for Sacha Baron Cohen be compensated similarly to how he would have been if Borat 2 had been given a traditional theatrical run.

While Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’s existence wasn’t officially confirmed until last month, Sacha Baron Cohen began filming the movie in November 2019, although various amateur footage was taken of the actor performing some public stunts during that time. There were times when Cohen was legitimately afraid for his life during the making of the sequel, and while appearing in disguise at a guns rights rally in Washington, he wore a bulletproof best and was almost forcefully dragged out of a car when he and his crew were making their escape.

Sacha Baron Cohen is joined in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm by Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat’s daughter, Tutar. Bakalova has earned critical acclaim for her performance, so who knows, maybe there’s a chance we could see her play Tutar again down the line, whether’s it’s in Borat 3 or an entirely separate project.

Be sure to read CinemaBlend’s review of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and don’t forget to look through our 2021 release schedule to learn what movies are playing on the big screen next year.

Up Next

6 Questions We Have After Borat 2
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Bad Hair Star Reveals Why Hulu's New Movie Reflects Real Hollywood Experiences For Black Women news 2d Bad Hair Star Reveals Why Hulu's New Movie Reflects Real Hollywood Experiences For Black Women Corey Chichizola
6 Questions We Have After Borat 2 news 2d 6 Questions We Have After Borat 2 Mick Joest
Watch The Boys' Antony Starr Fail At Chugging Homelander's Milk In Hilarious Season 2 Blooper Video television 2d Watch The Boys' Antony Starr Fail At Chugging Homelander's Milk In Hilarious Season 2 Blooper Video Nick Venable

Trending Movies

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Oct 23, 2020 Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 8
Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief 4
The Tax Collector Aug 7, 2020 The Tax Collector 6
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
Tenet Sep 3, 2020 Tenet 10
The Rookie Continues Season 3 Production Despite More Positive COVID-19 Tests TBD The Rookie Continues Season 3 Production Despite More Positive COVID-19 Tests Rating TBD
Walt Disney World Is Making A Major Change To The Rise Of The Resistance Virtual Queue TBD Walt Disney World Is Making A Major Change To The Rise Of The Resistance Virtual Queue Rating TBD
Matthew McConaughey Reveals The Marvel Role He Missed Out On TBD Matthew McConaughey Reveals The Marvel Role He Missed Out On Rating TBD
Why The Crown’s Gillian Anderson Thinks It Would Be ‘Fascinating’ To Play The Queen TBD Why The Crown’s Gillian Anderson Thinks It Would Be ‘Fascinating’ To Play The Queen Rating TBD
Halloween Kills’ Director Made John Carpenter’s Original Movie Into A Children’s Book, And I Need A Copy TBD Halloween Kills’ Director Made John Carpenter’s Original Movie Into A Children’s Book, And I Need A Copy Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information