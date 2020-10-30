Borat 2 Cost Amazon A Pretty Penny

Fortunately for Amazon, those millions of dollars look to have been a wise investment. Not only has Borat Subsequent Moviefilm received a lot of positive reviews and generated a lot of talk (from that Rudy Giuliani scene to babysitter Jeanise Jones receiving some much needed financial support following the movie’s release), the company claims that tens of millions of viewers watched the sequel during its first weekend of availability on Prime Video. Universal’s deal with Amazon also allowed the former studio to be repaid for its outlay, and for Sacha Baron Cohen be compensated similarly to how he would have been if Borat 2 had been given a traditional theatrical run.