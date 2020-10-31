Doctor Strange's Scott Derrickson Is Teaming Back Up With Blumhouse

Although we’re incredibly excited to see Sam Raimi enter the MCU for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Scott Derrickson’s surprise exit from the project as its director at the top of the year was still a bummer. Word is Derrickson decided not to pick up where he left off with the 2016 film due to creative differences in terms of his horror vision. And low and behold, the filmmaker is now returning to the genre for a new film with Blumhouse Studios and Universal Pictures.