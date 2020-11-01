Jamie Lee Curtis Talks ‘Mob Violence’ In Halloween Kills

Leave a Comment
The past few years have been a good time for horror fans. The genre has seen an exciting renaissance over the past few years, with many hits coming from Blumhouse Studios like 2018's Halloween. David Gordon Green will bring two more sequels to theaters, with Halloween Kills originally planned to arrive this month before being delayed a full calendar year. And now Jamie Lee Curtis has teased the "mob violence" that will come with the highly anticipated slasher.
David Gordon Green's Halloween served as a direct sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 original, which focused on how Laurie Strode's trauma has affected her life and family. The cast for Halloween Kills will feature a ton of returning characters from Michael Myers' original rampage through Haddonfield, and now Jamie Lee Curtis has spoken up how the town will react once the iconic franchise returns to theaters. As she put it,
[Halloween] 2018 was about Laurie's trauma, right? It was focused on Laurie Strode, but you know, there are a lot of other people that had the result of Michael Myers in 1978. We brought back all of those people.
She's got a point. Because while Jamie Lee Curtis' signature character Laurie Strode was deeply affected by The Shape's appearance and murder of her best friends, there were also a handful of other survivors. And they'll all be appearing in Halloween Kills, to the delight of the hardcore fandom.
Jamie Lee Curtis' comments come from her recent appearance on Sirius XM, where she was able to briefly tease the events of Halloween Kills. The movie was supposed to have already been released in theaters, but Blumhouse delayed its release a year due to global health issues and empty movie theaters. As such, we'll have to patiently wait until we can see what Curtis was referencing.
Anticipation for Halloween Kills has been steadily building, especially once the movie's cast was announced. Because while the first movie focused on Laurie Strode's trauma, we'll get to see how Michael Myers' other victims from Haddonfield have coped- and how they'll react upon learning that The Boogeyman is back. In the same interview, Jamie Lee Curtis went on to speak about this dynamic, saying:
The Halloween Kills movie is about a mob. So what I will tell you is that what we were seeing around the country of the power of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that's what the movie is. The movie is about a mob. And so it's very interesting because it takes on what happens when trauma infects an entire community.
I mean, how cool is that? While there have been a ton of Halloween movies over the years, they've largely focused on Laurie's perspective or another protagonist. But David Gordon Green will allow Jamie Lee Curtis' final girl to share the spotlight with other members of her community that have been similarly traumatized by Michael Myers. Many of them make appearances in the recent sneak peek of new footage, check it out below.
Halloween Kills' cast features a variety of iconic characters from John Carpenter's 1978 original. In addition to Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode, the delayed slasher will also feature the return of original actors Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens and Charles Cypher, who are all reprising their original role from decades ago. Additionally, we'll meet adult versions of Tommy Doyle and Lonnie Elam, played by Anthony Michael Hall and Robert Longstreet respectively.
The new footage from Halloween Kills certainly teased this mob mentality, as all of the returning characters are shown arming up to take down Michael Myers themselves. Characters Tommy Doyle and Marion Chambers were both shown with weapons, and smart money say they all won't make it out alive this time around.
Halloween Kills is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 15th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.