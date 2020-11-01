Star Wars Alum Felicity Jones On What She’d Like To See If Her Rogue One Character Returns

Leave a Comment
As far as film franchises go, there are none quite as iconic as Star Wars. Entire generations were brought up on the galaxy far, far away, and the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm the property began to grow, including standalone movies like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. And now star Felicity Jones has spoken about returning to play her role Jyn Erso sometime in the future.
Felicity Jones led the cast of Rogue One as Jyn Erso, who was tasked with stealing the plans for the original Death Star and relaying that to the rebels. While the character sacrificed herself to make that mission into a reality, Jones seems interested in reprising the role sometime in the future. The 37 year-old actor spoke to the possibility to returning by saying:
I think it would be fascinating to see her getting older and wiser and fighting the dark forces in the universe, of which there are many it seems.
Well, that's certainly an idea. Despite Jyn Erso's death at the end of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, it looks like Felicity Jones is still interested in seeing her signature in her later years. It's just unclear exactly how that would work with the current official timeline.
Felicity Jones' comments to THR highlights her interest in reprising her Rogue One role sometime in the future. While the events of the movie might prevent this from occurring, that hasn't stopped the actress from theorizing about what her second appearance in the space opera might look like. We'll just have to see if this ever comes to fruition.
While Felicity Jones isn't currently on the cast, Rogue One's characters and settings will get more life thanks to Disney+'s upcoming live-action series focusing on Diego Luna's Cassian Andor. Fans are eager to see the character return for the small screen, but fans are also left wondering if any more members of the ill-fated team might pop up in that mysterious show.
Later in her same interview, Felicity Jones also addressed how her character's death might affect her odds at returning to the Star Wars franchise-- especially as an older version of Jyn Erso. As the actress went on to explain,
I just keep saying that reincarnation is totally possible in the Star Wars universe. So, I feel there’s unfinished business for Jyn, for sure.
Touche. The Star Wars franchise has been known for bringing back dead characters, mostly through Force Ghosts. And while Jyn Erso wasn't trained in the ways of the Jedi, Felicity Jones seems to believe that it's plausible for her Rogue One character to pop back up sometime in the future. We'll just have to wait and see if/when that happens.
Since the release of The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars is currently taking a break from its time in theaters. While there's no indication as to when the galaxy far, far away will return to the big screen, the franchise will continue to be expanded on the small screen. Disney+'s The Mandalorian just returned for Season 2, while the Cassian Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi shows are in development.
