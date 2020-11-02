The Kids Are All Right Actor Eddie Hassell Is Dead At 30

2020 has been a year of great loss, both to the world at large as well as the entertainment community. The latter realm has seen the passing of legends such as Kirk Douglas, or most recently Sean Connery, who left behind decades of performances for their fans to pour over into eternity. But sadly, younger talent has also been taken from the world too soon, which sadly has happened again, as actor Eddie Hassell, best known for roles in TV shows like Surface, and films like the 2011 Best Picture nominee The Kids Are All Right, has unfortunately passed at the age of 30.