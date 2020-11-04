Uncharted: What To Know About The Video Game Before Tom Holland's Movie

Elena Fisher is Nathan’s on-again, off-again girlfriend and later wife. She’s been in every single mainline game in the Uncharted series. Elena is a journalist and documentarian who often gets into a lot of danger due to her commitment to her job. She is often seen as Drake’s sidekick, but can handle her own and is a strong female character. As far as we know right now, she is not in the film. But there are rumors that Chloe Frazer, who stars in her own game in the series called, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, might be in the movie, and that she also might be portrayed by Grey’s Anatomy actress, Sophia Ali.

Chloe is an old flame of Nathan’s and is often seen as “a darker version” of him, as she’s also a thief who often runs headlong into things without thinking them through. She’s Trouble with a capital T. So hopefully, she’s in the film.